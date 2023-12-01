War of the verge

WHAT do you do when a ratepayer asks for their neighbour’s verge tree to be cut down, particularly when the owner themselves are pretty happy with their shady companion?

It was a conundrum Melville councillors dealt with at this week’s ordinary council meeting, the debate over a healthy 22-metre red river gum on Purdie Avenue, Ardross at times almost as heated as a sun-scorched lawn in a barren ‘burb.

The request to remove the tree at 25 Purdie came from a neighbour who argues it may drop branches and harm someone, and causes property damage due to falling leaf and twig debris that can clog gutters and make roofs leak.

An assessment conducted by the City’s arborist determined the tree was in “good health” and had “fair structure”, with an independent arboricultural report stating there has been “no recent significant branch failures from this tree.”

With a 12-metre spread, the contentious tree adds to Melville’s 24 per cent canopy coverage, which had the Melville Tree Canopy Advocates concerned the council night weaken its commitment to its urban forest policy in the face of an emotive plea.

MTCA organiser Esther Cole surveyed council candidates leading up to October’s election and says given many had hand-on-heart spruiked their love of a green city, voting to remove the tree would be a disappointing backflip.

“If they don’t stand firm on this, how can they honour their commitment,” she said.

A staff report noted the “former mayor and ward councillors supported the resident’s request to remove the tree”, pitting them against the City’s environment and infrastructure director who reckoned it should stay. The report said the property owner who had the tree on their verge “liked” it, but was aware of the nuisance it could create.

MTCA Facebook contributor Essie Jessen said the removal of the tree would go against the City’s urban forest plan which was committed to progressive forest renewal and no net loss of tree canopy cover.

“There is hardly a tree on the council verge […] and they are considering removing the one they have,” Ms Jessen said.

A google image search of the complainant’s home reveals a large tree has been removed from the verge since pictures were taken in 2019.

Following Tuesday’s debate, the council voted to retain the tree, though there were four votes to bring in the chainsaw.

by RACHEL JENNINGS and STEVE GRANT

