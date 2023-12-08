Port protest targets ZIM

TWO major entryways at Fremantle Port were disrupted last Saturday as hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists formed a picket line to disrupt shipping operations.

The activists took aim at the Israeli owned international shipping company ZIM, whose ship was docked in port over the weekend.

Organising group Trade Unionists For Palestine said the company was “complicit in the ongoing genocide and war crimes being committed in Gaza”, alleging ZIM had transportated weapons to Israel.

ZIM CEO Eli Glickman said in an October Facebook post: “The company’s ships will be directed, as a first priority, to transfer cargo from anywhere in the world to Israel according to the requirements and needs of the Ministry of Defence and the government of Israel.”

The company later issued a statement saying it had not transported weapons.

TUFP spokesperson Grace Brooks said the group would continue to disrupt ZIM’s business until there was a “change in complicity”.

“We will disrupt their business and make it much more costly for them,” Ms Brooks said.

“As trade unionists who care about peace, we cannot stand by as our fellow workers in Palestine are being subjected to what can only be described as genocide.”

The demonstrations ended at 11.30pm with four move on notices issued by police and no arrests made.

“There were no altercations between workers and protesters,” Ms Brooks said.

“The police did initially move in to arrest people, but they did not have enough resources to issue mass move on-notices or perform mass arrests.”

Similar displays against the shipping company have erupted around the country with more than 20 people arrested after a protest attempted to block major roads in Port Botany, Sydney.

In the Port of Melbourne, a crowd of around 300 people forced a ZIM ship to reschedule its arrival after almost 12 hours of demonstrations.

Following the protests, Australian and Palestinian human rights organisations have launched a High Court challenge seeking to increase transparency surrounding Australia’s military export industry.

by RACHEL JENNIGS

Like this: Like Loading...