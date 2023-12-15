IT’S the end of an era for former Cockburn councillor and Lake Coogee land advocate Robyn O’Brien, who’s been forced to sell the property she once dreamed would be her superannuation nest egg.

But known as an outspoken councillor during her time in the chamber, she isn’t leaving the 2000sqm metre Fawcett Road property without making some noise, and has organised a shindig of light and music with the home’s new owner as she transitions to an uncertain retirement.

Ms O’Brien has decked out the extensive garden with Christmas lights with new owner, Blazing Swan founder Lewis Viljoen, and has a line-up of musicians over the December weekends.

Tonight (Saturday December 16) she has pianist Teddy kicking off the music at 8pm, then tomorrow rockers Michael Bombora and Mario Rotendella take things up a notch. The following weekend it’s Wayne Green and guitarist Frank Genovesi, who the Chook hears is the subject of an upcoming documentary.

Ms O’Brien purchased the lakeside property 23 years ago, and with her then-husband planned to subdivide when the time was right to fund their retirement. But a Water Corporation waste treatment plant across the lake saw the area hit with a buffer that prevented any further development.

She became a vocal advocate for her neighbours, some of whom were old market gardeners whose land holdings meant they couldn’t qualify for Centrelink pensions, even though their cupboards were bare and they couldn’t find buyers. Ms O’Brien said she’d had her property on the market for several years with no takers.

Like this: Like Loading...