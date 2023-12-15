MOST folk associate Fremantle Fishing Boat Habour with fish and chips, but in recent years there has been a wider variety of eateries at the waterfront precinct.

Bathers Beach House’s modern Australian cuisine and the Char Char steakhouse have given punters slightly more choice, but one of the most recent additions, Ostro Italian, could be a game changer.

Opened in November last year, the restaurant/wine bar is situated directly behind Bathers Beach House and is the only dedicated Italian restaurant at the harbour.

It’s in a gorgeous spot – the alfresco has glorious views of the Indian Ocean, Rottnest Island and vessels going in and out of the bustling Freo port.

It also benefits from being slightly setback from the front, so you have have a nice breeze, but aren’t buffeted by the sometimes over-zealous Freo doctor.

My family and I got there about 7pm and we decided to sit inside, near the front of the restaurant, where you could still glimpse the ocean and watch people coming and going from the beach.

The contemporary dining room was uncluttered and had a casual seaside air, while still being professional and giving off the air of a premium venue.

There was a lovely mural of Freo on the wall, showcasing the rainbow entry statement, cranes at the port, and even a bohemian woman on a vespa.

There were some nice design touches including the woven basket lampshades and the swish bar, creating a stylish yet relaxed vibe. The service was fantastic with the waiting staff, in trendy Geppetto-style overalls, sporting beaming smiles and welcoming you to the venue.

They all seemed to have thick Italian accents, adding to the authenticity.

The menu had a range of classic Italian entree dishes, pasta/risotto, mains, pizza, salads and desserts.

Highlights included the scallopini al vino Bianco, swordfish steak, fettuccine beef cheeks ragu and the scallops and prawn tortellini. The menu was a nice size – enough choice without being overwhelming.

It’s taken me a while, but I ‘ve finally adjusted to most quality main and pasta dishes now being in the high $20s and $30 range.

But credit to Ostro, they had $20 pasta nights on Tuesdays and $20 pizzas on Wednesdays, making it somewhere you could visit on a regular basis without busting the bank. I went for the Pesce Al Mare from the special boards ($37) and it was a cracker.

The star of the dish was the beautiful seafood medley of barramundi, calamari and prawns, served with a delicious lemon butter dill sauce.

The sauce was creamy and indulgent without ever becoming sickly and went perfectly with the seafood. The calamari were some of the most tender I’ve ever tasted, and the large fillet of barramundi was perfectly cooked.

It was accompanied by a lovely rocket salad with balsamic dressing and cherry tomatoes, and a serve of crispy fries with a fragrant rosemary twist. A beautifully executed dish with top quality produce.

Across the table, my wife “Special K” was savouring her truffle ravioli ($30).

“The freshly made pasta is incredibly light and has a creamy decadent filling,” she said.

“I’m loving the luxurious truffle flavour – it’s perfectly balanced and not overpowering.”

There was a kids menu with a nice range of pasta dishes including tagliatelle meatballs and beef ragu, but Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles wanted to shared an adult Margherita pizza.

It was big and the kids couldn’t finish it, so my wife and I got a sneaky taste.

It was top quality and had a beautiful tomato sauce and mozzarella topping.

I couldn’t really fault Ostro Italian – the ambience, service and food were all top notch – and it’s a high quality addition to the Fishing Boat Harbour.

Ostro Italian

2/47 Mews Rd, Fremantle

ostroitalian.com.au

by STEPHEN POLLOCK

Like this: Like Loading...