LETTERS 16.12.23

I READ with interest Chris Lewis’ piece in the December 9 Herald (“Fury greets flyer attack”).

As a father and grandfather of 11 women, I am not surprised that Jemina set and accomplished a goal at a young age.

I am concerned that the individual or group who circulated the criticism, did not believe enough in their views to identify themselves.

You have a right to your views and I support that right even if I disagree with them.

With that right comes the responsibility to have the courage to take ownership by identifying yourselves

The reaction of the Freo community was heartwarming in condemning both the expressed view and the lack of courage of their authors.

Brian Smith

Fremantle

Who’s worse?

AS much as we despair over the actions of federal Labor regarding environmental responsibility though, the state government is an even greater disappointment.

Evidence recently came to light how the previous premier demanded that the EPA withdraw the emissions regulations it was proposing because it didn’t suit Woodside and Chevron.

More recently, the current premier has even more clearly nailed his colours to the mast, demonstrating how totally our government is captured by the fossil fuel industry.

The latest news is that the state government is now giving politicians more power to direct the supposedly independent EPA in a bid to “slash green tape” holding up approvals.

They’re doing this while treating climate protesters, of which there are increasing and increasingly desperate numbers, as if they were the dangerous terrorists, harassing and intimidating them and turning loose the police and the terror squad on them.

And then, to add insult to injury, we receive in our post boxes the ‘newsletter’ with the smiling Simone McGurk and Roger Cook declaring they are “Protecting our Environment”!

What an outrage!

This piece of propaganda would make Putin look like an utmost amateur.

It should be reported to the Advertising Standards Authority.

But, oops, political advertising apparently doesn’t have to be truthful.

I’m sure Roy and I aren’t the only ones who’ve completely lost faith in our government. It’s beyond time for MP’s who hear the electorate and take us seriously.

Louis de Villiers

White Gum Valley

Senseless

THANK you for the article in the Herald dated December 2, 2023 regarding graffiti, vandalism and the consequences it can cause to the victims of these senseless actions (“Museum dream trashed”).

Hopefully the ‘kids’ – or more likely the people concerned with the mentality of kids – are made fully aware of the consequences to them it they continue in criminal activity like this and are identified.

The previous period, breaking in and stealing wheels and tyres, exhaust systems, transmissions, electronic and engine parts, etc (a partly restored Holden one-tonner with mag wheels, aluminium drop-side trays, etc, and a Commodore project vehicle) was definitely a targeted operation over a period of time while I was occupied elsewhere.

I am still seeking any information regarding this matter, or identification o the people involved.

As I am 80 years old the consequences now can not be addressed as they could have been 20 years ago.

The double-ended WA football car [Eagles one end, Dockers the other] was also a victim of the break-in and stealing when it was damaged and parts stolen, etc, and again in the latest episode when one of the windscreens and some of the door windows were smashed.

It now requires a rebuild if I can find a suitable location.

Brian

Details supplied

