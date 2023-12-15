Testing the water…

THE announcement that Fremantle council wants to install a shark barrier at Bathers Beach, paid for by the state government, has triggered a lot of debate on social media, because at first look it appears not to make much sense.

Why not, people argue, install it at one of the more popular beaches, such as Leighton or South Beach, where a shark ‘net’ would protect a lot more swimmers and surfers than at the under-utilised inner city beach? Fair question.

But when one thinks a bit deeper and looks past the obvious, it actually starts to make sense, and to look like a well-considered decision by Fremantle council.

When we take into account that many more people will be living in the inner city in the foreseeable future, plus the planned substantial residential and tourist accommodation at the Fishing Boat Harbour, making Bathers Beach more attractive is common sense.

One needs to ask if we should exacerbate the parking issues at South and Leighton, where parking is already at a premium – or should that be a pain in the arse – in the busy summer months.

Installing shark protection there would most certainly increase the number of beach goers, so is that a good idea?

Those who are against the shark barrier at Bathers Beach say there is not enough parking in the area, but that is not correct.

There is a lot of parking at the Esplanade carpark, and the one south of the Italian Club. The Collie Street and Norfolk Street car parks are just minutes away from the beach, and the Little High Street car parks are basically next to it, as are the ones along Mews Road.

There is no longer a bus service along Marine Terrace and Cliff Street though, because the South Beach CAT bus has stopped.

But it is only a leisurely 15-minute walk from the Fremantle train station and bus port to Bathers Beach.

And who knows, maybe if Bathers Beach becomes more popular, the Public Transport Authority might even run a new bus service past it.

I know, pigs do fly, and the PTA might suddenly becomes flexible and creative.

There are very good forward planning, future-focused, arguments for the shark protection at Bathers Beach, and making the area more popular for beach goers.

The activation of Fremantle’s West End has been debated for 30+ years at Fremantle council and in the business community, and it can’t just be left to local traders trying to do that, by creating events that attract people.

The City needs to step up here and do something significant about it, and this could well be a good start for it.

The argument that council wants to direct people to which beach to visit, does not stick, as it would apply to any beach they would want to make shark safe.

There can’t be any community expectation that we should have shark protection at all our beaches. That is unrealistic.

The Fishing Boat Harbour traders have already offered Fremantle council $ 100,000 toward the building of a toilet and changeroom block at Bathers Beach, because that most definitely would have to be a priority, if a shark deterrent is installed there.

Currently one has to cross the railway line to use the toilets on the Esplanade, that does not have change rooms, so that is not acceptable.

The estimated costs for a 400-metre shark net at South Beach are $ 656,000 – $800,000; for Leighton Beach a 480-metre shark net would cost between $ 750,000 – $960,000, and for a 340-metre shark protection at Bathers Beach it would cost $ 585,000 – $680,000.

If the WA government is willing to pay the cost, as they have already done for three other beaches, the City of Fremantle would only have to pay for the maintenance.

I am a big fan of Bathers Beach, that I walk past every day of the week, and would love to see it more activated and improved. The heritage interpretations needs some TLC, the lighting up at night of the Arthur’s Head cliff face should be reinstated, and public toilets are a must.

Roel Loopers/Freoview

