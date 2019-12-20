Good vibes

PYRAMID power is said to generate energy that can preserve food, cure a headache and even improve your sex life.

Apparently it also has a calming effect on the hyperactive, while giving the lethargic an energy-boost.

Standing under the pyramid-like timber ceiling in this Attadale home’s open plan, I felt calm after a busy day, so maybe the Egyptians were onto something.

With two-bedrooms and one bathroom this dwelling is a great little downsizer.

But there is scope to go up a story (subject to council approval), and it’s a stone’s throw from the Attadale foreshore.

Sitting on 469sqm, this may not be the largest or most elegant home on the leafy street, but it has plenty to offer.

There’s polished concrete floors throughout, and the skylight and many windows ensure plenty of natural light.

Banks of shelves and built-in-bookshelves, inset with a gas fire, cover an entire wall of the open plan.

The spacious kitchen could do with a make-over, but it has good bones including a deep pantry and a massive window overlooking the side garden.

French doors open onto a private back garden with a verandah-style alfresco.

There’s lawn and an in-ground-trampoline for the kids to play on.

Situated on Stoneham Street, the Swan River is a two-minute walk away and Harry Sandon Park is just up the road.

by JENNY D’ANGER

119 Stoneham Street, Attadale

$829,000

Jacky Ladbrook

0412 913 127

Jacky Ladbrook Real Estate

9330 4264