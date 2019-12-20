Yuletide greetings

A Merry Chooky Christmas to all our Herald readers, advertisers and distributors.

Don’t forget inspiring (or aspiring) wordsmiths, bards and poets – we want to hear from you.

In January next year the Herald is opening up its pages to local writers who’ve got something to say. Tell us about the highs and lows of your neighbourhood, who the hard-working champions were that inspired you, or whip out a quick, cracking tale, delightful ditty or outrageous rhyme.

The rules are simple: Keep it clean and don’t be mean (we’d hate to wake the lawyers from their post-Christmas snooze), and keep it short and sweet (up to 500 words).

Send your articles, photos or artwork to news@fremantleherald.com including your name, address, phone number and email address, as soon as possible.

The best of the best will be up for a small prize or two.