Hungry ‘jacks’?

IN their efforts to create a community hub, Mt Pleasant’s bowlers have already come up with a plan that could land them a good feed while giving a start-up catering company the leg-up it needs.

The bowling club has a commercial-grade kitchen, but putting together a roster of volunteers prepared to whip up a roast and vegies on the weekends is proving a bit of a pain.

So president John O’Brien has floated the option of letting a budding catering company use the kitchen in return for providing the bowlers’ meals.

Mr O’Brien says they only make a couple of hundred dollars each week selling meals – and that’s with volunteer labour – but the bonus of using the kitchen for commercial use might be enough incentive to get hopeful chefs interested.

Any interested cooks should give the club a call on 9364 4662.