Purple up for epilepsy

CURTIN UNIVERSITY will be awash with purple on March 29 when hundreds of families lap the oval dressed in purple for epilepsy awareness month.

The “Purple Walk” is from 10am-2pm and includes live entertainment, food vans and children activities like face painting, a bouncy castle and cuddly animal farm.

About 26,000 people in WA have epilepsy with 1400 patients diagnosed each year.

Epilepsy WA CEO Emma Buitendag says one in 20 children in Australia will have a seizure and one in 200 Australian children have to live with the condition.

The over-60s are now the largest age group of Australians being diagnosed with epilepsy.

To register for the walk go to purplewalk4epilepsywa.com.au or call 1300 852 853.

Advance registrations receive a gift. Prizes will be awarded to best dressed walkers and highest online fundraisers.

As part of epilepsy awareness month, the Sydney Opera House will be lit up purple on March 26.

There are about 250,000 Australians living with the condition, but Epilepsy Action Australia CEO Carol Ireland says there is a lack of understanding of how epilepsy affects people differently.

To get involved or to find out more go to epilepsy.org.au