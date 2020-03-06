Thunderstruck fan

BON SCOTT super fan Kevin Croon sent us this glowing review of Highway To Hell, and reckons it should be an annual event:

“GUNNA be a rock ‘n’ roll singer, gunna be a rock ‘n’ roll star.”

So wrote and sang Bon Scott and he was right on target. One of the world’s great rock ‘n’ roll singers, and after visiting the Highway to Hell on Sunday probably the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll star and poet.

In 2013, I was fortunate to be standing on the main street of Fremantle when the dockers made the grand final.

The estimate of the crowd in Fremantle that day was 40,000.

In that case, where I stood on the Highway to Hell at the rainbow containers there must have been 60,000. Would this crowd fill Optus stadium? Definitely! As there were four fan zones, by my estimate, there must have been in excess of 200,000 fans.

I attended with my wife, daughter and her partner and my grandson. Three generations of fans. Beside me was a young bloke, probably four years old with his dad. In front of me, there was a couple who must have been in their late 80s.

Bon Scott was the common denominator – much loved and respected by all ages. I never saw an argument or a cross word.

I just saw a bonding of West Australian people supporting a West Australian artist. Could we suggest that the Highway to Hell be an annual event? Perhaps they could culminate in Fremantle City at the Esplanade Park.

The 60,000 odd fans could spill into the city and use the facilities of Fremantle.

We love you Bon, thanks for your memories, thanks for your words.