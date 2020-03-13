Street arts to go ahead

FREMANTLE’S Street Arts Festival is still scheduled to go ahead despite other WA events being cancelled over Coronavirus fears.

The council’s CEO Philip St John told the Herald the advice from health authorities was “business as usual” with some additional precautions for the time being.Sanitation

Empty stadiums

“If and when the advice from health authorities changes a decision will be made on whether it is necessary to postpone or cancel the festival,” Mr St John said.

Earlier this week the HBF Run for a Reason was cancelled, several conferences were pulled from the Perth Convention Centre and the AFL announced it’s getting prepared to play games with empty stadiums.

The FSAF is due to be held on the Easter weekend from April 10 – 13.

Mr St John said Coronavirus was still an “evolving situation” but the council was putting contingency plans in place in case there was a disruption to its workforce or supplies.

“In relation to looking after our own staff, the city has increased the frequency of cleaning schedules and the disinfection of surfaces, boosted resources in facilities management to increase service levels around waste disposal, cleaning and sanitation, ordered extra supplies of hand sanitisers and provided wipes and other cleaning aids for staff to wipe down desks, keyboards, work vehicles and other surfaces.,

“We have also advised staff to practice basic protective measures such as washing their hands, sneezing into their elbow and staying at home if they’re sick, in line with advice from the health department.”

Down at Fishing Boat Harbour, Kailis Fishmarket Cafe staff have been told they will have their temperature checked before each shift, while the chemist in High Street was reporting it had sold out of face masks and hand sanitiser.

The head of Fremantle council’s destination marketing group Linda Wayman says reductions in international travel would definitely impact Fremantle’s tourism market, but she’s still hopeful additional cruise ship visits will help tie the city over. She’s also hoping more Perthites take tourism minister Roger Cook’s advice and holiday locally – preferably in Fremantle.

Meanwhile halfwits were posting fake memes on Melville social media sites claiming people with confirmed Coronavirus had visited local shopping centres. They hadn’t.

by STEVE GRANT