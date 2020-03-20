FOMO opening delayed

THE opening of FOMO at the redeveloped Kings Square will likely be delayed to the “back end of this year” or later because of the coronavirus, says Sirona Capital managing director Matthew McNeilly.

Before the pandemic, the 5500sqm retail and food precinct was scheduled to open next month in the former Myer and Queensgate buildings and Kings Square car park.

About 2000 staff from the department of communities and department of transport are also due to start moving into offices at the square on Monday. At the time of going to print, that was still going ahead.

Earlier this week Sirona announced that American-themed sports bar Varsity had been the first tenant to be secured in the $220 million FOMO precinct. The news raised eyebrows amongst locals who had expected more tenants to have signed-up pre-coronavirus.

Mr McNeilly says they have five key anchor tenants including a supermarket, fitness centre and pharmacy “in different stages of being signed-up”, and there had been no shortage of interest.

He added that they had wanted to stagger the signing-up announcements to generate a buzz in the lead up to the opening, which has now been postponed because of Covid-19.

In January the council sought expressions of interest for the function venue in their new Kings Square offices, but they only received one application from Bar Orient owner Tony Taylor for a cafe and tavern.

His application was accepted, but he later backed-out of the venture, and council has since re-advertised for new expressions of interest.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK