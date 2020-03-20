Freo beauty

NEVER has a guardian angel been more needed.

Thankfully in the front garden of this Hampton Road home is a massive sculpture of an angel, its wings spread wide to protect those inside.

There’s also a mermaid – keeping a watchful eye atop a water feature beside the verandah – so this is surely a blessed abode.

Built as a four-room limestone cottage by pensioner guard Edward Dunne in 1878, it was originally named Mary Dunne Cottage after his eldest daughter.

It’s undergone many transformations over the 150-plus years, including the addition of a ballroom.

It no doubt saw its fair share of young couples dancing the Gay Gordons, before stepping onto the verandah for a breath of fresh air, then returning for supper in the formal dining room.

Today it’s a stunning formal lounge with bay windows, a soaring ceiling, buffed jarrah floors and a ceiling rose.

Across the hall, one of five bedrooms has cute double doors opening onto the wrap-around verandah.

Two smaller bedrooms demarcate the original abode and a more recent extension.

Each has rough-limestone walls and timber ceilings, creating an old-world feel.

The 2005 extension is jaw-dropping with walls of glass and steel, and a massive, curved, brick ceiling.

The dining room looks onto a generous courtyard with high limestone walls, a lovely terraced garden and a massive pizza oven.

The huge main bedroom is on the second level. The manicured front garden has a sweep of lawn for kids to play on and a circular brick driveway.

by JENNY D’ANGER

59 Hampton Road, Fremantle

price on application

Cindy Loffell

0412 120 050

Christine Majeks

0402 762 601

dethridgeGROVES

9336 1166