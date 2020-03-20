Magic Maggie

THINKING outside the box comes naturally to Fremantle local Maggie McGuire.

After her marriage broke-down, aged 64, she was out of work and came up with the idea of Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions – helping time-poor people with their daily dilemmas.

“If there’s a simple way to do something I will find it,” she says.

“I would describe myself as a solutions-based person with strong problem-solving ability, organisational flair and excellent verbal and written communications skills.”

Sometimes it’s simple things like needing a single stick of celery, which she sourced from a nearby Boost Juice.

“I have always tried to find a way to make things easier. I won’t be defeated by a bit of celery.”

Maggie’s webpage has tips on a variety of subjects including how to save time while grocery shopping and ironing.

Shaking garments out and and hanging them while still damp on a coat hanger, reduces creases.

“In some cases you can eliminate ironing altogether.”

There’s also a tip on growing thicker eyebrows.

“After a few glasses of wine…I thought it would be a great idea to use hair removal cream above my eyebrows, and you guessed it, I ended up removing half of my eyebrows.”

An internet search found castor oil was the solution, and she applied it nightly until her eyebrows grew back.

“Another thing I learnt that night was that great ideas and alcohol are not synonymous.”

She also solves problems like de-cluttering a home, simplifying paperwork, streamlining accounts and organising events.

For more tips go to her Facebook page “Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions”, or give her a call to focus her amazing lateral thinking on your problem – big or small.

by JENNY D’ANGER

Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions

High Street,

Fremantle

0407 388 607