Magic Maggie

THINKING outside the box comes naturally to Fremantle local Maggie McGuire.
After her marriage broke-down, aged 64, she was out of work and came up with the idea of Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions – helping time-poor people with their daily dilemmas.
“If there’s a simple way to do something I will find it,” she says.
“I would describe myself as a solutions-based person with strong problem-solving ability, organisational flair and excellent verbal and written communications skills.”
Sometimes it’s simple things like needing a single stick of celery, which she sourced from a nearby Boost Juice.
“I have always tried to find a way to make things easier. I won’t be defeated by a bit of celery.”
Maggie’s webpage has tips on a variety of subjects including how to save time while grocery shopping and ironing.
Shaking garments out and and hanging them while still damp on a coat hanger, reduces creases.
“In some cases you can eliminate ironing altogether.”
There’s also a tip on growing thicker eyebrows.
“After a few glasses of wine…I thought it would be a great idea to use hair removal cream above my eyebrows, and you guessed it, I ended up removing half of my eyebrows.”
An internet search found castor oil was the solution, and she applied it nightly until her eyebrows grew back.
“Another thing I learnt that night was that great ideas and alcohol are not synonymous.”
She also solves problems like de-cluttering a home, simplifying paperwork, streamlining accounts and organising events.
For more tips go to her Facebook page “Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions”, or give her a call to focus her amazing lateral thinking on your problem – big or small.
by JENNY D’ANGER
Maggie’s Mayhem Solutions
High Street,
Fremantle
0407 388 607