Can’t stop the music

MOJOS BAR has created a GoFundMe page in a desperate attempt to survive the economic fallout from COVID-19.

By Thursday, the iconic North Freo music venue had raised $36,000 of the $60,000 it needs to stay afloat.

“Through sheer desperation with nowhere else to turn, Mojo’s Bar have opened this GoFundMe page to provide funds to pay overheads and liabilities outstanding such that we can then be in a position to reopen when it is safe to do so,” stated the GoFundMe page.

“Having closed last year to invest heavily in sound proofing, Mojo’s Bar, despite essential help from our supportive landlords, is not in a position to weather this storm.”

The fundraising page was created on Tuesday and within 24 hours the bar had already reached half of its target.

Gratitude

“Oh Wow️***tears of happiness*** We have IMMENSE gratitude to each individual who has donated to and shared our GoFundMe Fundraising campaign so far,” bar management posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We understand these are extremely tough times for a lot of people.

“The amount being raised covers costs incurred up until and not past March 23.

“We usually pay the bills by running epic gigs! We can’t wait to be able to provide you with more great music and good times when we are able to open up our doors again.”

Since opening in the 1970s Mojos has become a popular haunt for international touring bands and a breeding ground for local artists like John Butler.

Before the pandemic, it was billed as the “home of live music in Fremantle” and open seven days a week.

To donate go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/mojo039s-needs-your-help

People living in Australia who donate more than $75 get a one-off “I helped save Mojo’s” t-shirt.

by STEPHEN POLLOCK