Living the High life in Freo

FREMANTLE’S historic West End has loads of beautiful heritage properties, but Higham’s Building is one of the best.

It was built during the gold boom by Edward Higham, the then-federal MP for Fremantle and founder of the local Chamber of Commerce.

This two-bedroom apartment in Higham’s Building is drop-dead gorgeous, and blends old and new in sophisticated harmony.

It has the most beautiful pressed-tin ceilings and deepest timber skirting I’ve ever seen.

A mellow-looking jarrah staircase leads to the first level, where there is a spacious ensuite bedroom.

A wall of timber-framed glass in the third level ensure plenty of light in the grand open plan, where a 3.2m pressed-tin ceiling soars overhead.

In the kitchen there are white stone benchtops, a huge island bench/breakfast bar, and stacks of cupboards and drawers.

French doors open onto a Juliette balcony where you can enjoy the afternoon sea breezes.

The adjacent urbane living area has a linear gas fire, set into a slate-grey feature wall.

Beyond is the main bedroom, accessed through a spacious walk-in-robe.

Massive sash windows in the commodious bedroom have delightful views of High Street, while double glazing keeps out the noise.

Old world is left well and truly behind in the spacious ensuite which has double sinks, a separate shower and deep free-standing bath.

The lack of parking at the property isn’t a problem the owner says, with trains and buses a short walk away, including the free CAT service.

“I hardly use the car. You don’t realise until you’re not jumping into it how stressful it is. I walk to the supermarket and Fremantle Markets. It’s the best lifestyle I have ever had.”

The sale includes the apartment and the High Street shop below.

103 High Street, Fremantle POA

Connie Handcock

0411 115 147

Caporn Young Real Estate