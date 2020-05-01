Southern belle

SOUTH FREMANTLE is one of the most desired spots to live in the Perth metro region.

Surrounded by gorgeous federation cottages and heritage buildings, you are a short walk from the glorious South Beach and the bustling Cappuccino Strip.

This three bedroom, two bathroom house is on Chester Street, one of the prime addresses in the suburb.

I know the street quite well as a Chook colleague lives there and I used to pop round for work shindigs.

This double storey family residence has a nice coastal feel with an airy, open plan living area and a neutral colour scheme.

A bank of floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light and offer views of the cute alfresco, which has decking and is sheltered by shade sails.

Out here there’s some nice edging plants, a second covered deck with seating, and a small strip of synthetic grass.

And when you come back from a dip at the beach, you can take advantage of the hot-and-cold outdoor rain head shower.

Sliding glass doors in the open plan create a lovely inside-outside feel and you could imagine wandering back and forth in the summer with a pitcher of Pimms.

Tucked in the corner of the open plan is a lovely kitchen with a white stone breakfast bar and built-in stainless steel appliances.

The light coloured wood on the cupboards help to soften the white subway tiles and industrial-style lights dangling from the ceiling. Nearby there is a neat laundry with sliding glass doors providing more views of the garden.

The house was built with sustainability in mind including passive solar design, thermal insulation in the wall and ceiling spaces, and high level louvred windows to let in the Freo Doctor. The plumbing to the upper floor has been split into separate black water and grey water systems, so a grey water reuse system can be added in the future.

All the bedrooms are on the first floor and there’s also a study nook up here.

There’s split system air-con in the spacious main bedroom, which has walk-in robes and an ensuite with double vanities and a big shower.

The other two bedrooms are a decent size and have built-in robes and fans.

Importantly for South Fremantle, this 449sm property includes a garage with two parking spaces, as the on-street parking in the suburb can be tight.

If you want a contemporary family home in a dream location this could be the one for you.

Home open today (Saturday May 2) 11am-11.30am

From $1.150M

74B Chester Street, South Fremantle

dethridgeGROVES

Christine Majeks 0402 762 601

Chanel Majeks 0403 246 377

dethridgeGROVES office 9336 1166