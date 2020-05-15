Freo reopens library

FREMANTLE’S library will be open from Monday, and it could be poised to reopen its pool and arts centre in the near future as it takes its first steps towards a post-Covid world.

The library will be open from 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and it’s back to normal hours on the weekend, but the council has warned only 20 people will be allowed in at a time, so there’ll be no sitting around reading the whole book, thanks.

The only thing not yet back at the library will be the mostly elderly Justices of the Peace.

The council will also be reopening public toilets at Kings Square, the Esplanade and South, Leighton and Port Beaches; much to the relief of homeless people.

Mayor Brad Pettitt said it was a cautious reopening.

“After all of the effort that’s been put in to restrict the spread of the virus the last thing we want is for the Covid-19 genie to get out of the bottle again so we have to be very careful to maintain our physical distancing and personal hygiene,” Dr Pettitt said.

As the Herald went to print Thursday night, both Melville and Cockburn councils were still working out their path towards reopening their services and facilities.