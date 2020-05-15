Tasty retreat  

THE distinctive design of this Attadale home is worthy of a Grand Design’s episode.

Tucked away at the end of a long drive, the home is two storeys high and shaped like a slice of cake.

It’s definitely one of those houses that will divide opinion, but no one can argue with the glorious sense of space created by the high ceilings when you walk inside.

This four bedroom, two bathroom house has a relaxing vibe and you feel very secure and calm as you walk around.

The open plan living area has a pleasant lounge with a large wall of glass that overlooks the entry courtyard and fish pond.

There’s enough room here for a dining table, and the neat kitchen had lots of bench space and storage.

Also on the ground floor is the main bedroom, which includes a large walk-in robe and ensuite.

I like that the bedroom is carpeted (keeps you cosy during the winter) and there’s two large windows letting in heaps of natural light.

There’s also a ceiling fan in the bedroom, helping you keep cool during summer.

Kids starting to drive you nuts during the lockdown? Well this house is just the ticket as upstairs are the other three bedrooms and a study/gaming area.

There’s also a lovely balcony, which has glimpses of the city and is a nice spot for a cuppa or a glass of vino.

After a hard day’s work head outside for a meal in the covered alfresco, then go for a dip in the north-facing pool, which has a cute mural with seahorses and tropical fish.

There’s some nice greenery fringing the garden, adding to the sense of being tucked away in a peaceful oasis, and this is a lovely outdoor entertaining area.

At the front of the house is a double carport and storage shed, and you can fit another car in the driveway.

Sitting on 519sm on Swan Road, this home is near great schools like Attadale Primary, Mel Maria Primary and Santa Maria, and come the weekend it’s a short drive to Point Walter and all the fun the river has to offer.

This home is unique and in a great location.

It’s being sold at a private online auction, so you might grab yourself a great property at a great price.

7A Swan Road, Attadale

Private online auction today 1pm (Saturday May 16)

Register to bid by emailing Jennifer.castle@raywhite.com

Agent Jennifer Castle 0414 572 440

Ray White Fremantle 9201 9664