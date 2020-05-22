Classic South Fremantle

THIS federation cottage epitomises everything that’s great about South Fremantle.

It’s full of enchanting quirks and heritage features, and it’s clear the owners really loved the place.

As you walk across the recycled brick paving to the front door of this four bedroom, two bathroom home, you are greeted by a beautiful stained glass window with three red roses.

Down the hallway is a lovely open plan living, dining and kitchen area with polished timber floors, an original fireplace and crisp white walls.

The kitchen has a nice breakfast bar and large window overlooking the lush back garden.

The owners clearly adore coloured glass – there’s a lovely tiffany lamp shade above the dining table and several gorgeous stained glass windows in the lounge.

This area has a nice cosy feel and the stained glass adds a touch of class.

Out the back is a quaint garden with a patch of lawn and loads of greenery including a passion fruit vine, and banana and orange trees.

There’s also a massive sheltered alfresco with a high peaked roofa and ceiling fan.

It’s a great outdoor entertaining area and contains my favourite feature of the house – you guessed it – a stained glass panel in the alfresco roof, showing the sun setting on the ocean and a lighthouse. It’s stunning.

After you’ve enjoyed a nice meal with friends in the alfresco, nip round to the 8-person spa bath in the corner of the garden.

It’s gas heated so you’ll able to sit out late at night and gaze up at the stars with a bottle of bubbles.

All the bedrooms are a decent size and well appointed, and the fourth is a studio with kitchenette (perfect for visiting guests or short stay accomodation).

In fitting with Freo’s sustainable image the house has 17 solar panels and a solar hot water system. It was fully rewired in 2009 and has split system air conditioners.

Parking is always tight in South Fremantle, so you’ll be pleased to know there is a double garage and off-street parking.

Situated on Chester Street, one of the best addresses in the suburb, this house is close to South Beach and all the cafes and pubs on South Terrrace, or you can jump on the free CAT bus to Fremantle.

This is an enchanting character home in one of Freo’s most desirable areas.

15 Chester Street, South Fremantle

$1,225,000

Home open 12pm – 1pm Saturday May 23

Mark Brophy Estate Agent 9335 9800

Agent Brad Katnich 0466 900 955