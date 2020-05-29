Room with a view  

I’VE probably looked up in awe at this Fraser Road property on my weekend cycle around Point Dundas to Applecross Jetty.

The picturesque cycle along the boardwalk is lined with jaw-dropping homes and this is one of the best.

Designed by Palazzo Homes, this five bedroom three bedroom house has stunning 180 degrees views of the Swan River on three levels.

The living quarters on the second level are magnificent, with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors blurring the line between the house and the glorious vistas.

This spacious area has a gorgeous travertine floor, killer views and a relaxing, neutral colour scheme.

At one side is a sleek modern kitchen with extra wide white stone benchtops, a central preparation island and an integrated refrigerator.

The kitchen has Gaggenau premium appliances including induction cooktop, oven and a dishwasher, and there’s a walk-in pantry.

With glorious views of the river all around you, cooking up a feast in here would be a breeze.

The balconies in this property are huge, and I could imagine enjoying a glass of wine with friends and family at dusk, as the sun bathes the river in dusty-orange light.

It’s a view you would never tire of as there’s always activity on the river and the seasons conjure up different hues and past-times.

After dinner why not go downstairs and enjoy a dip in the concrete underground pool, then pop out and relax in the sheltered alfresco.

There’s a fantastic guest bedroom down here, but the other bedrooms are all on the top level.

They say stairs add years to your life, so you could take the healthy option and walk up the “floating” staircase, or if you’re feeling lazy just jump in the lift. Yes, this house has its own lift.

The main bedroom is an oversized suite including a walk-through dressing room and a superb ensuite with double vanities and a large spa, where you can enjoy more views of the Swan River.

There’s another three luxury suites on this level and a spacious family bathroom.

Other features includes a media room, three-car garage, ducted reverse cycle aircon and landscaped gardens.

Situated on the sought-after Fraser Road, you are close to Applecross Tennis Club, South of Perth Yacht Club, Heathcote Reserve and all the cafes and restaurants in Applecross Village.

This sleek, modern property is grand without being grandiose, and has been designed with taste and restraint.

14 Fraser Road, Applecross

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152

Call to arrange a private viewing

Expressions of interest welcome