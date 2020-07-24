Fremantle Markets – Yours to explore!

Win one of 1 x $100, 1 x $50 and 5 x $10 vouchers

To celebrate the reopening of the Fremantle Markets and the exciting launch of our new Street Arts Puppet Display by local schools, we are giving away $500 worth of vouchers to spend in the market.

Located in the heart of Fremantle’s popular restaurant and café strip, the heritage-listed Fremantle Markets boast more than 150 stalls under the one roof: showcasing everything from fashion, health and well-being, through to an eclectic and multicultural range of cuisine and international street art.

Competition closes 4.8.20. Winner announce 8.8.20

