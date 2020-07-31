Tourism merger

THE Fremantle Tourism Association has been folded into the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce’s tourism committee as a new marketing campaign for the city is launched.

The “Fremantle – Adventure Awaits” initiative spins off from Tourism WA’s “Our Story” branding campaign for the whole state, and is designed to put the port city front and centre in the minds of state-based decision makers, says chamber CEO Danicia Quinlan.

“It is our belief that Fremantle is a crucial asset for state based tourism promotion, and Tourism WA needs to be regularly reminded of our role… our urban adventure offering has weight and needs to receive greater attention,” Ms Quinlan said.

Fremantle council has had its own destination marketing campaign since 2019, but Ms Quinlan said This is Fremantle won’t clash with the chamber’s initiative.

“We believe the ‘This is Fremantle’ brand and its associated pillars of spirit, sea and soul, truly reflect Fremantle as a destination,” Ms Quinlan said.

Notre Dame Marketing and Public Relations Program Coordinator Vikki Baldwin agreed, saying the two messages were consistent.

Ms Baldwin said the ‘This is Fremantle’ theme ran through both campaigns.

Tactics

“Other tactics are being used to convey the brand message, ‘This is Fremantle’, they have just tagged it as ‘an urban adventure,’ she said.

Ms Baldwin said the “Adventure Awaits” campaign was a great idea, as Fremantle tends to get stuck in Perth’s shadow.

Despite its challenges, the Covid pandemic provided an opportunity to promote local tourism, she said.

Ms Baldwin also praised the merger of the FTA and the chamber’s tourism committee.

Around 29 per cent of the chamber’s members are in the tourism, hospitality and retail sectors, with many crossing over between the two organisations.

“It was felt this duplication was unnecessary given the objectives were so closely aligned,” Ms Quinlan said.

Represented on the committee are leaders from Fremantle businesses such as the Esplanade Hotel, Fremantle City Tours, Fremantle Markets, Fremantle Prison, Kailis, the Left Bank, Rottnest Express, Rottnest Island Authority, Little Creatures, Hello Perth and the WA Maritime Museum.

by KRISTEN RICCIARDI