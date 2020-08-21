Groovy number 

THIS Hamilton Hill house is cute and has bags of charm.
In these days of cookie-cutter 4x2s, it’s refreshing to find a two bedroom one bathroom home with a nod to the 1960s.
Things start off nicely with a high wooden fence and leafy trees creating a sense of seclusion and privacy.
In the front garden there’s a spacious verandah with a balcony set, so you can enjoy afternoon tea in the sun.
The interior is bright and airy with a distinct 1960s vibe, reflected in the period furniture and patterned roof in the lounge.
There’s an open plan kitchen/living/dining area, where you can eat dinner by the window and enjoy the lush garden.
The cooker is a bit old-school, but everything else in the kitchen has been upgraded, giving it a pristine white look.
The jarrah floors complement the greenery outside, giving the house a slightly organic vibe.
I really like the bedrooms; they are well-sized and the main has large windows overlooking trees and shrubs in the garden.
It feels like a great place for a cheeky afternoon siesta.
But my favourite part of the house is the back garden – a cosy oasis with lots of plants, bamboo and a small patch of grass.
There’s a nice wooden deck out here, and I’d be putting in a small table to create an alfresco.
With no tall houses about, you get a wide “open” skyline from the decking.
Situated on a 415sqm block zoned R20, this house has lots of potential, and you could turn the shed in the back garden into a studio and subdivide. There’s also four off-street parking spaces.
Located in a nice community pocket, this home is across the road from the popular Pear Tree Cafe (they do amazing wood-fired pizzas) and near loads of cafes and shops, including the local IGA on Rockingham Road.
There’s a community school at the bottom of the street, and Port School and Fremantle Christian College are a short walk away.
And of course you’re only a short drive or bicycle ride away from South Fremantle and South Beach, where you’ll no doubt spend a lot of your time in the summer.
This is a great starter home for a couple who want to be close to Freo without paying top dollar.
6 Kerry Street, Hamilton Hill
$485,000
Home open today
(Saturday August 22) 11.30am-Noon.
DethridgeGroves 9336 1166
Agent Linda Digby 0402 122 267