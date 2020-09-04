Fauna battle for Glen Iris golfers

JANDAKOT residents and golfers have flagged a focus on the environmental importance of their “Glen Iris sanctuary” in their battle to stop a proposed residential estate proposed for the abandoned golf course.

The Jandakot Residents and Ratepayers Association has organised a protest meeting today (Saturday September 5) at midday in Yarra Vista Park, saying a “65-year-old ecosystem is under threat”.

JRRA chair Leanne Chaproniere says the group is concerned about the future of the threatened Carnaby’s Black Cockatoo, protected quenda and other fauna that live or use the link’s green belt.

“We have quendas on this land that have been there as a family for 60 odd years and they’re going to be decimated,” she said.

Developer Eastcourt Property Group’s project director Jarrod Rendell said environmental consultants were currently keeping tabs on all flora and fauna at the site including cockatoos, quenda and ducks.

“In the future, prior to any residential development occurring, Emerge Associates will develop a comprehensive environmental management plan in consultation with the relevant authorities,” Mr Rendell said.

“The plan will need to be approved before any work commences.

“While we don’t have a plan for Glen Iris Estate yet, the project team and consultants see trees and open space playing a big part in the design concept.”

Ms Chaproniere said the recent draining of the course’s lakes had already impacted resident ducks.

“All the ducks at the moment are coming out, including all the babies who can’t fly and there’s no water for them,” Ms Chaproniere said.

Eastcourt ground crew said two of the seven artificial lakes were drained to relocate koi fish and a couple of snake-necked turtles before they dried up because the bores had been turned off.

They confirmed the other five lakes would be slowly drained, but would not be fully emptied until the nestlings were able to fly.

“It is important to note that water birds are accustomed to moving between wetlands so when the lakes are drained, they will naturally fly off to other locations,” a spokesperson said.

Ms Chaproniere told the Herald the JRRA hadn’t given up the dream of seeing golfers enjoying a swing at Glen Iris in the future.

“This is not going to stop here; we have been given a mandate by the residents and the golfers who have used that course for 60 years to fight this right to the end,” she said.

“Eastcourt keeps saying that this will never be a golf course again – well, watch this space.”

by AMELIA CHANNER-HOLMES