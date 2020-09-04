Switching fun back on

AMATEUR radio’s proud history in WA is the subject of a new exhibition at the Wireless Hill Museum.

Transmission; a History of Amateur Radio in Western Australia takes viewers (and listeners) from the Traeger Pedal Radio that revolutionised the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the 1920s right through to last summer’s devastating bushfires over east, where ham radio was crucial in keeping people up-to-date while normal communication channels were cut.

The new exhibition also coincides with the reopening of Wireless Hill for school excursions following the Covid-19 shutdown, with North Fremantle primary the first through the gates last week.

“It felt new and familiar all at the same time,” said class 1 teacher Lizzie Smith.

“We were once again exploring our beautiful neighbourhood, applying sunscreen and seeking shade; the weather really helped us to celebrate this exciting return to old-normal, although I did have a huge bottle of sanitiser with us.”

Students got the chance to learn about morse code and explore old phones in the museum, run around the hill’s award-winning playground, climb the tower to check out the view over Perth, as well as check out the pre-spring colours blossoming on the wildflower walk.

The ham radio exhibition is open until Sunday November 29 at the Telefunken Drive, Applecross museum Wednesdays and Fridays.