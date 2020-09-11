Future makers

THE Town of East Fremantle is asking its residents to help shape the tiny municipality’s future.

From traffic congestion and parking to maintaining the town’s unique character and identity, mayor Jim O’Neill is inviting locals to set the agenda for the Community Strategic Plan.

He said he was particularly keen to hear from those who did informal sport and recreation.

“Most people in East Freo love walking so what can we do to facilitate walking?” he asked.

Identity

“There’s plenty of opportunities for football, netball and soccer but what about the kids who want to shoot some hoops or ride their BMX bike?”

The city created a 10 year community plan in 2017, but mayor O’Neill said the review would make sure they were delivering exactly what residents wanted.

The city will hold community workshops at East Fremantle Yacht Club on September 16, East Fremantle Lawn Tennis Club on September 24, a youth think tank and barefoot bowls ‘n’ sausage sizzle at East Fremantle Bowling Club on October 9, and a business breakfast at Swan Yacht Club on October 15.

To RSVP and find out more go to the East Fremantle council website http://www.eastfremantle.wa.gov. au

by AMELIA CHANNER-HOLMES