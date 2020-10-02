Damn good timing

WITH so many local families still struggling financially because of the impact of Covid-19, Fremantle Rotary reckons its Give a Damn, Give a Can campaign is more important than ever.

The campaign will be running through October, with Rotary asking people to donate unopened cans and non-perishable food which will be distributed to families in need.

Chair of the organisation’s community committee Deb Greenwood said the campaigns have been a great success since their launch in 2009, with up to 12,000 cans going into the wheelie bins – the equivalent of a $24,000 injection into the community.

“The main recipients in past years have been St Pats and Uniting Care who have been very grateful for these donated goods,” Ms Greenwood said.

The wheelie bins will be outside prominent supermarkets, business and schools and have Rotary’s poster. They have sites in Freo, South Freo, East Freo, Hilton, Bicton, Melville, Myaree, Hami Hill, Willagee and Palmyra.

“In some districts a letterbox drop will request cans be donated for collection at the front of the house during the last week of October,” Ms Greenwood said.

From October 13, the can campaign will also head into local schools.