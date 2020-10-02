Fun approach

A SERIES of fun events will be held in Chookland as part of Mental Health Week (October 10 – 17).

Kicking things off next Saturday on world mental health day is the art exhibition Kindness Emerging at the Fremantle Fibonacci Centre.

The event will be hosted by Friends of the Arts Inclusive Resource.

“We asked the artists to share the art they’d created during covid that had helped keep them happy and healthy, and post-covid we asked the artists to create pieces with the intention of cultivating a pandemic of kindness throughout WA,” said FAIR founder Sandra Rogers.

“The Fibonacci Centre is an eclectic space and so dictates an eclectic exhibition, including sculpture, digital art, poetry, elemental performance and of course 2D wall art.”

All artworks will be available for purchase with proceeds going to FremantleMind, a local mental health and wellbeing organisation.

The exhibition is open throughout mental health week.

Melville council is hoping to kick-start conversations about mental health with its Blue Tree Project, which encourages locals to create their own version of a blue tree – whether a painted stick in a pot, a craft project or artwork – and share a photo of it at melvillecity. com.au/bluetree.

In April the city painted a tree blue on Honour Avenue in Point Walter.

“The blue trees are a visual reminder to check in with a loved one, a friend that’s having a rough time, or a mate having a blue day,” says Blue Tree project founder Kendall Whyte.

“By spreading the paint and spreading the message that it’s okay to not be okay, we can help break down the stigma that’s still largely attached to mental health, inform people that we all have blue days but there will always be someone who you can talk to, and someone who will listen.”

Melville council will also hold a free Active in the Park yoga class on October 17, next to the Point Walter Blue Tree.

Melville mayor George Gear said the recent challenges and uncertainty of covid-19 had brought mental health sharply into focus: “With the ABS reporting that one in five Australians aged 16 to 85 experience a mental illness each year, and almost half of Australians experience a mental illness in their lifetime, we know that supporting our community to be mentally healthy is a key priority,” he said.

“Mental Health Week encourages all of us to think about our mental health and wellbeing and check in with those around us.”

On October 16 schools are encouraged to take part in Magic Coat day, which uses fun analogies to teach kids simple and effective mental health strategies.

The free event includes a host of special guests and activities at the WACA grounds in Perth.

Rounding off Mental Health Week will be a high tea and closing ceremony at the Padoga Resort and Spa in Como, with free tickets available for 50 people.

For more information and to see all the events during Mental Health Week go to mentalhealthweek.org.au