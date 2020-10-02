Great gesha

GESHA really is a case of ”location, location, location”.

It’s a short walk to the heart of Freo, a hop to the Fremantle pools and a short waddle to the Fremantle Arts Centre.

I’m not a big fan of what may be described as industrial chic (you know those massive converted warehouse premises) but I do like the open, airy, no-nonsense ambience at Gesha.

The cafe has an extensive indoor area as well as a semi-enclosed outdoor area, so even though they usually seem busy, you can always find a spot or a seat at one of their large share tables.

What I like most, as most ex-hospitality folks will tell you, is professionalism: being able to order, knowing you will get exactly what you asked for in good time with a smile. I’m also happy when I get clean cutlery and a napkin that’s big enough to serve its purpose.

And being coffee roasters, Gesha produce a very fine brew. So, three big ticks from me. Gesha offer an all-day breakfast and they do an excellent and reliable eggs benny. I say reliable because a hard-yolked poached egg on a benny is enough to ruin my day.

But on this occasion this pair of food snobs decided to have burgers, probably because we saw them being dispatched and they certainly looked the business.

This was a big call for me since I’m old enough to remember when a burger was a massive beef patty on a massive bun and don’t forget the beetroot.

That was before you-know-who dominated the market and burgers started being served on soggy “brioche” style rolls. I’m not a big fan of these soft rolls so ubiquitous these days, but my Gesha burger did hold up till the very end.

Madame ordered the mushroom & swiss cheese beef burger with cos lettuce, red onion, dijonnaise and chips, while I went for the panko crumbed chicken burger with yellow cheddar, kewpie mayonnaise, house kimchi, chili jam and chips (both $21). Gaby demolished her burger happily and I was pleased with my choice – loved the crunch of the panko breadcrumbs. Other items on Gesha’s regular lunch menu include salad, nachos, daily specials and various salads as well as a range of moreish, ready-made cabinet offerings.

This is a great spot with the weather warming up, and the outdoor seating area is dog-friendly. There’s nothing extraordinary about Gesha, but that’s what impresses me the most – they never miss a beat.

This is a very professional establishment with an excellent crew who know what they’re doing and seem to be enjoying their work – though I think I enjoyed what they did even more.

Gesha Coffee Co

59A Queen Victoria Street,

Fremantle