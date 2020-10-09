Competition: HONEST THIEF

Wanting to lead an honest life, and hoping to cut a deal, a notorious professional bank robber turns himself in – agreeing to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence.

But when two FBI agents set him up for murder, he must now go on the run the clear his name and bring them to justice.

Starring Liam Neeson (in what Liam Neeson does best), Kate Walsh and Jai Courtney.

Honest Thief opens in cinemas October 22 and thanks to Rialto Distribution we have 10 in-season double passes to giveaway.

T&C’S Competition closes Tuesday, 13 October.