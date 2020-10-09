Prime spot  

THIS Applecross property has been held in the same family for more than 60 years and you can see why.

The 1214sqm block is situated on The Strand, where all that separates you from The Swan River is a small road and the idyllic foreshore.

It’s a dream spot in a fantastic suburb, but all good things must come to an end and the owners are auctioning this five bedroom three bathroom abode next Saturday (October 17).

There’s probably three options for the buyer – buy and hold, renovate, or demolish and build the home of your dreams.

This two-storey home is solid and well built with “good bones” as they say, and from the outside it reminds me of a 1960s beach residence in California.

Inside it’s super open plan with huge spaces and high ceilings, which means there’s loads of scope to add rooms and structures, without having to knock down what’s already there.

The decor is quite dated, but there’s nothing offensive that you couldn’t live with for a while, and some of the rooms have nice chandeliers.

From the massive north-facing balcony, which spans the entire width of the home, there’s glorious uninterrupted views of the city and the river.

It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a nice glass of vino at night, when the dusty-orange sun sinks below the horizon. On the ground floor is a humungous games room with a pool table in the corner.

This area is so untouched and unspoiled the pool table looks minuscule, so there’s masses of room to do what you want. You could perhaps partition it with rooms or add a gym.

Out the front there’s a large pool where you could actually do some decent laps and have fun with the kids (some small pools are a bit hopeless and more hassle than they’re worth).

To the side is decent strip of grass, where I’d be inclined to put in an alfresco with a pizza oven and barbie.

There’s some nice plants and greenery out here, and a huge palm tree offers privacy and plenty of shade in the garden.

The home includes a triple garage, and a driveway with lots of room for a boat or caravan

(you’ll probably want at least a tinny if you live this close to the river).

There’s plenty of things to do nearby including Applecross Tennis Club, Heathcote Reserve and South of Perth yacht club.

An astute buyer will be getting a prime waterfront home in a top suburb.

Auction next Saturday

(October 17) 1pm sharp

41 The Strand, Applecross

Evolution Realty 9364 7488

Agent Ian Barnes 0423 123 533