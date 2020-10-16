Letters 17.10.20

Slide rule

LAST night Fremantle council’s finance committee voted to progress a non-compliant tender in respect to the Walyalup Civic Centre hospitality space.

This will be take two in an attempt to obtain a successful tenderer for the café, restaurant, bar space – the first attempt falling through earlier this year.

Is it possible that there is a level of desperation here as the clock ticks down to the opening of the new civic centre? After all, the earlier attempt saw 130 operators approached (with just the one tender being put forward).

Second time round (after a six-week advertising campaign) a total of 15 parties downloaded the tender documentation of which 7 interested parties were said by the city to be legitimate – with one tender submitted.

Back to the future? A case of diminishing returns?

The sole submitted tender did not address selection criteria such as providing a financial or business plan. The tender was also waved through for further consideration by full council even though the selection criteria regarding environmental considerations was not addressed.

Why have selection criteria if only to set them aside?

Sean Hefferon

Wardie St, South Fremantle

Even worse

IN reference to the Rockingham Road rail crossing, each government have had over 70 yeras to separate it from traffic, but no plans have ever been put in place to do it (“Residents angered by crossing buck-passes,” Herald, October 3, 2020).

There are on-going occurrences with the boom gates being in lockdown, causing untold disruption to traffic.

As the line was privatised out, the only option is to put the line over a bridge, which is very unlikely and would come at an enormous cost.

Frank Cherry

Elderberry Dve, South Lake

The worthy

I REFER to the article “Squaring up,” (Herald, October 10, 2020) which was about renaming Kings Square.

I read this article, gave it some thought and came with the following suggestions.

If I had my ‘cynical hat’ on the names Boring Square and Deserted Square would come to mind, as I think that these reflect the state of Fremantle at the moment.

However, if I put my ‘optimistic hat’ on and the old port makes a comeback, then I would put forward the following suggestion.

That the powers-that-be who are going to have the following say on the new name consider the following path to take.

Do a bit of research and see just who the people are who have had the greatest influence on shaping and developing Fremantle.

Then make a decision based on merit, regardless of colour, creed and political persuasion.

By doing that, I believe that we can have a central section of Fremantle that we can all relate to and identify with.

Then looking to the future when the world opens up again, maybe this name can even resonate throughout the rest of Australia and even other countries.

Steve Grady Murray Rd,

Palmyra

Why not wait?

I AM a resident of East Fremantle and often walk to Fremantle to do my shopping and return using the Transperth buses.

It is not unusual to have roadworks taking place particularly with new water pipes, and other works related to the Kings Square development.

Today, opposite Target some work was in progress on the footpath opposite the 915 / 160 bus stand. It was the middle of the day, in front of all the banks, and pedestrians were negotiated fenced and taped off areas, sand being flung into holes, compactors, and a number of workers doing the work.

Some of these pedestrians were elderly; there were even older people in gophers, but some bright individual thought this job best done during the day.

Were they aware and were not able to action after 6pm or heaven forbid, at night?

Meanwhile on the bus stand side of the road a group were drinking from a bottle wrapped in brown paper, occupying the footpath and leaving little room for pedestrians to move through. Last time I caught the bus it was a two-litre wine cask that was being enjoyed.

The litter in this area at any time is bad even though there is a rubbish and recycle bin near, but lately it appears to be verging on the ridiculous.

If nothing else are we able to employ people to clean up these areas, particularly when people are moving around the city centre to get lunch or to catch up with friends.

We surely want people to feel safe in our city centre.

After the America’s Cup, Fremantle was reborn. Are we going back to the forgotten Fremantle of dirty streets, drunkenness, abuse and people sleeping rough?

Please return our city to what it was and should be, regardless of if we ever get tourists back, or cruise ships. The residents of the city, especially those living close to the centre in new apartments, deserve better.

John

East Fremantle

Getting on

KNOWLEDGE, skills, experience, heart and soul destroyed – I find it ironic how industry (oh, forgive me. I forgot we don’t have industry here in Australia) refuse to employ ‘old’ people.

‘Old’ people being over 55 years according to industry.

Since losing my 24/7 care job I have been looking for meaningful employment so that I can return the knowledge and experience I have gained during my career in the maritime engineering profession.

I started out with a fitting apprenticeship, then took up defence (amy, navy) for six years.

In Fremantle I have sent out 980 job applications and continue to be bastardised by industry and thwarted toward my job searching requirements by Centrelink providers.

As the federal government’s budget has now passed why are there no jobs for the educated and skilled ‘old’ people in the stupid country?

I did not continue to educate myself just to be a warehouse operative, fork lift driver or serving coffee to tourists.

Is this what Australia has become?

This is not the trait of a clever country but one that sends its knowledge and skills overseas.

When a politician spruiks a particular infrastructure job “coming on line and creating 200 jobs”, is that really the case?

I am on the web each day looking and I have never seen those 200 jobs advertised. The fact is, the construction job is worth 200 jobs only, that are already filled by the part time / casual workforce. They are not NEW jobs.

The other day the job active provider’s computers prevented me from accessing a government website to apply for ship building jobs.

I asked them but they refused to help. “Use your own computer,” I was told. I don’t have computers nor can afford the web as funerals and graves took all my money.

William West

Harbour Rd, Sth Fremantle

Dance forever

THANK you so much for that write-up about the late Norm Wrightson.

Many of my friends together with myself used to go to Canterbury Court in East Perth to dance, when Norm’s magnificent seven-piece band was featured.

It was at this dance where I met the lovely Beverley who eventually became my wife.

This was in the early 1960s.

Having written this letter makes me feel sad as I lost my dear wife not long ago.

John Pidgeon

Alfred Cove

The Ed says: We’re so sorry to hear about your loss, John, but hope the story brought back lots of happy memories as well.