A great load of rubbish

VOLUNTEERS collected 20kg of rubbish from two local beaches after just an hour of fossicking recently – and most was plastic.

It highlights the why the McGowan government has to follow South Australia and Queensland in banning single use plastics such as straws and picnic cutlery, says envirowarrior Paddy Cullen.

He’s helped Doctors for the Environment organise a screening of the heart-wrenching documentary Albatross at the North Fremantle Community Centre on Friday November 6 to raise money for WA Seabird Rescue.

The doco shows a colony of the huge seabirds struggling with the impact of plastic in the ocean, despite being thousands of kilometres from human habitation.

Mr Cullen said there would be stalls with reusable products to replace single use plastic.

There’s limited seating so book ahead at https://bit. ly/36TqnBJ