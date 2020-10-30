Up to the third ump

THE Friends of Bert Jeffery Park have been given a tiny lifeline in their bid to prevent the construction of change rooms and toilets on their green space.

At last week’s full council meeting, a 337-strong petition opposing the building was presented to council, but was about to be waved through as “acknowledged” before councillor Margaret Sandford stepped in.

She urged her colleagues to vote for the council to have another look at the petitioners’ call to relocate the Applecross Cricket Club’s turf wicket to Shirley Strickland Reserve.

“This is about giving the residents one last chance to present their case,” Cr Sandford said.

Both ward councillors Nicole Robin and Duncan Macphail opposed the move, with Cr Macphail reiterating earlier comments he’d made to the Herald that the amenity building would make the park usable by groups other than just the cricketers.

Cr Macphail said the cricket club had invested $134,000 getting the turf wicket installed at Bert Jeffery.

But Cr Sandford’s amended motion won the day and a report will be brought back before the council in November.