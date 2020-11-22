Biggie smalls

The extra “Tiny House” in this Beaconsfield home is a masterstroke.

It’s a studio tucked away in the back garden with its own bedroom, kitchen and wetroom.

This cute little bolthole could be used for visiting guests, short stay accomodation or even as a swish home office.

An added bonus is a third parking bay and side access, making the studio a standalone gem.

It’s one of the many highlights of this charming four bedroom two bathroom cottage, which is situated on a generous 727sqm block.

The property has been well maintained and updated over the years, but still retains lots of its original features like the serving hatch in the kitchen and the vintage wood heater in the lounge.

There’s a nice beach feel to this home with pale blues and whites mingling with high ceilings and wooden floors, creating an inviting atmosphere.

All the bedrooms are a decent size with the main including built-in robes and air-con.

The main bathroom is a standout and has been stylishly renovated with double sinks and beautiful natural-finish tiles.

After preparing dinner in the character kitchen, head out back to the undercover alfresco, which overlooks a delightful garden with lots of plants, shrubs and trees.

After a hard day in the office, why not take a relaxing soak in the enclosed spa bath in the corner of the garden.

It’s an indulgent touch, and a great all-year-round spot for looking up at the stars with a glass of vino.

In the other corner is the stylish wooden studio, which looks a bit like a fairytale cubby house and blends in seamlessly with the rest of the garden.

There are lots of little surprises in this delightful garden, including a stone path that leads to a big colourful arbour and a fire pit to gather round at night.

With another large deck out front, there is plenty of areas for entertaining. The home includes split system air-con, reticulation, a grey water system and a two-vehicle covered carport.

And if you’re handy or into tinkering with cars there’s also a large powered workshop.

Situated on Carrington Street you are close to all the local shops, schools and cafes, as well as the Fremantle Farmers Market and several parks.

Priced at “offers over $590,000” this home is a bargain in a top suburb close to Fremantle.

195 Carrington Street, Beaconsfield

Offers over $590,000

Home open today (Saturday November 21) 11am – 11.30am

dethridgeGROVES 9336 0740

Cindy Loffell 0412 120 050