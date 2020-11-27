Freo back on track with last-ball thriller

FREMANTLE has pulled off a nail-biting last ball win against Mount Lawley thanks to a ripping effort from Jhye Richardson, whose match-winning bowling signalled his return to international cricket can’t be far off.

Richardson has recently returned to bowling after another operation on the shoulder he wrenched during a game against Pakistan in March last year and says he wants to be back in the national side by December.

He was given a golden opportunity to show his class as Mt Lawley chipped away at Fremantle’s modest 207 from their 50 overs and were left with just six runs to win from the final over.

An Australian, WA and Scorchers player, Richardson kept his bowling tight and with good fielding, he contained the runs and as it came down to the last ball of the game, Mt Lawley needed just two runs for a draw or three for a win.

Richardson held his nerve in the cliffhanger, forcing an awkward squeeze from the batsman which left them scrambling to try and make the two, only to fall agonisingly short.

Local WA U19s squad member Sam Greer performed some great fielding and produced the close run out to secure a much needed win for the Freo side, which hasn’t been able to follow up its good form early in the shortened season.

Captain Jake Carder had another fine performance with 73 runs off 93 bowls, supported by Kennedy 28, and Cookson 26.

Around the grounds, Freo continued their good form with all four grade teams winning, leaving second and third grade sides at the top of their ladders after six games.

Fremantle will also welcome back another international, Shaun Marsh, when it takes on Melville for its opening 20/20 game of the year at Stevens Reserve tomorrow (Sunday November 29) at 2pm. The in-form player hadn’t been guaranteed, with Australian selectors keen not to aggravate any injuries, but the lack of cricket due to international border restrictions meant the need for time at the crease probably won the day for Fremantle.