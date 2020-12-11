Letters 12.12.20

Lessons clearly not learned

I AM hoping that there is a misprint on page 6 of the Herald December 5 issue; I am hoping that the 943 figure in the article ( 943 child protection cases languishing without a case worker ) is a misprint.

I am hoping that some lessons from the tragic deaths’ of Maria Colwell (UK 1973) and Chloe Valentine (South Australia 2012) among others, have not been forgotten.

I do not know on what this 943 figure is based, but I repeat, I sincerely hope it is a misprint.



June Roe

Social worker; retired

Canning Beach Rd, Applecross

The Ed says; We wish it was, but the union provided us with the figures they get each month regarding their members’ workload – and despite the department’s best weasel-word effort to pass these kids off as “monitored” they’re not really and are still awaiting a case worker.

It’s time to bin the red

THE red bins need to be collected every week, not every fortnight.

They are always overfull and the situation will worsen over the next few months.

Summer brings heat, and discarded meat products and packaging. There are already more maggots in the red bins.

And then there are the used nappies.

These are health issues. Fremantle council seems to have embarked on a social experiment to encourage more recycling via less frequent red bin emptying.

It’s probably already caused a greater amount of actual rubbish to go into the yellow bins, and stuff that can’t be composted going into the green bins.

Council needs to wake up to reality.

The red bin experiment is over.

David Weber

Pearse St, North Fremantle

Dear Carol,

WHEN I read your letter in the Herald on December 5 (“Selling out your suburb”) I felt like I was reading about my own suburb.

Yes we are selling out our suburb too! The Fremantle Arts Centre Precinct at Burt Street: This is how we are doing it!

Get your council to upcode your area from R60 to R160 because it’s really appropriate to the area. Check.

· Provide a community consultation session but ignore resident’s concerns. Check

· Allow the government-appointeddevelopers to propose multiple 5 – 6 storey apartment buildings. Check

· Use feel-good terms like ‘ArtsHub Accelerator’ and ‘Affordable Housing ‘ and ‘Parklet’ to make residents think you actually care about the neighbourhood when really it’s all about profit and as the government of the land you can do what you like. Check.

· Provide a community consultation session but ignore resident’s concerns. Repeat of the time before. Same process but now it’s with developers and the Government Department of Communities and Housing instead of your council. This allows residents to think they have a say while doing exactly what you want anyway. Check

· Blame the Government as ownerof the land. Very useful for avoiding discussions with residents. You’ve done all the hard work by allowing R160, so now you can sit back and enjoy the fallout. Check

· Infill, infill, infill. Check.

Welcome to your new Burt Streetmulti-storey development.

Jenny Thomas

Tuckfield St, Fremantle

Creepy for our crawlies

THIS refers to the front page article in the Herald on November 28 about the sale of fresh lobsters (“Call to double boat cray sales”).

It included a photo of a young boy holding a presumably live lobster.

I was sad about this photo.

I couldn’t help but feel for the lobster.

I know a significant number of people would think this is weird.

It seems to me though that the world is a better place if we can feel sensitivity towards other beings, whatever type of being they are, and if we can encourage this in others.

I think newspapers have a part to play in this.

Every being has the propensity to suffer and I can’t see how suffering doesn’t matter.

I realise that this photo of the presumably live lobster is no different from a photo of a fish and it’s not uncommon to see photos of dying fish in newspapers as well as in private collections.

I do of course feel the same in those instances. My point is the same.

Kerry Avenell

Via email

The Ed says: Today’s weird is tomorrow’s normal. As a newspaper we hold up a mirror to society; while that means showing life with all its warts, it’s also about providing a forum to air and debate ideas such as yours. Consider the discussion open – anyone else? Meanwhile, you probably don’t want to hear this, Kerry, but the Chook confirmed on Thursday that fisheries minister Peter Tinley has heeded the fishers’ call and has approved a doubling of cray sales from the back of the boats.