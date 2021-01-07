Libs pledge $20m for oval

THE WA Opposition has committed $20 million towards the East Fremantle Oval redevelopment if elected in March this year.

The council has spent several years developing a master plan designed to create an integrated community, sport and leisure hub.

The Liberal candidate for Bicton, Nicole Robins, said while door knocking locals made it clear the oval redevelopment was a priority.

“This exciting redevelopment will serve more than 7000 people in the town of East Fremantle, and provide facilities for approximately 65,000 people across the broader region,” Ms Robins said.

Opposition leader Zac Kirkup and Bicton candidate Nicole Robins at East Fremantle oval where they made a commitment of $20m to support the council’s redevelopment plans. Photo supplied