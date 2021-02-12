Take the lot

A FOUR bedroom home on an 886sqm lot in Ardross is something a bit special.

There’s so much room, this house even has 21m frontage.

You get a feel for a property the minute you walk inside, and this one is very inviting and homely.

You can tell it’s been loved and well-maintained down the years, and the owners really enjoyed living here.

One of the highlights is the gorgeous jarrah floorboards, which add a warm hue and classy vibe.

The hub of the home is the open plan living, dining and kitchen area, which is filled with natural light courtesy of the many windows and glass doors.

There’s plenty of space in the kitchen and it features some nice appliances including a 5-burner SMEG gas cooktop. There’s also a double sink and large pantry.

The lounge has loads of character with a vintage-style fireplace and huge old-school speakers flanking a stereo (I think this is where dad listened to his Supertramp LPs at full volume).

Cleverly designed, the home has a traditional layout where the fourth bedroom and second bathroom can be accessed separately, meaning it can be a teenage or grandparents’ retreat.

Given the recent changes to working life, buyers will be happy to know there is a home office/study.

The back garden has a neat L-shaped lawn fringing a huge salt-water swimming pool, where your bound to spend a lot of time in the summer.

There’s lush plants and trees fringing the garden, making it a calm oasis, and there’s still a bit of space if you want to put in a pizza oven or maybe a trampoline for the kids.

There’s also a spacious undercover alfresco at the side, making it the perfect spot for all-year-round entertaining.

This home has a feature the kids will love – a cubby house.

It’s a lovely elevated number nestled amongst the verdure at the side of the property.

There’s loads of great features in this home including an outdoor shower – great after summer trips to the river or beach – a solar hot water system, and ducted reverse cycle air con.

And for those who crave high Internet speeds, the home has NBN fibre-to-the-premises.

Parking won’t be an issue with a large 3-car garage.

Situated on Bedford Road, this home is close to Westfield Booragoon, the cafe strip on Kearns Crescent, and is in the Applecross Senior High School zone.

This is a lovely family home on a huge block in a top suburb.

57 Bedford Road, Ardross Harcourts Applecross

9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152