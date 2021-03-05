Tick for land swap

MELVILLE council has approved a land swap with the owner of Westfield Booragoon to create a “high street” between its admin and the shops.

Following a meeting with Scentre Group late last year which confirmed it was going ahead with development plans after buying a half-stake in the centre from AMP Capital, councillors voted 8-3 to approve the exchange of 3755sqm at their February meeting.

The swap with straighten up the boundary between the council’s admin centre and Westfield’s shopping centre allowing a high street to be created fronted by shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment outlets, as well as a civic precinct.

It gets a parcel of land it could later develop.