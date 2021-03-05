Transit link upgrade

THE Fremantle to Murdoch transit link has been upgraded to a project of national significance by Infrastructure Australia.

The transit network was included in Fremantle council’s Freo 2029: Transformational Moves strategy and the South West of Councils has been pushing for the underlying infrastructure to be a trackless tram.

Fremantle acting mayor Andrew Sullivan said the IA listing could help to bring funding forward.

“While Fremantle is fortunate to be serviced by the Fremantle rail line and a number of bus routes, there also some obvious gaps in the public transport network connecting Fremantle to the rest of the metro area,” Cr Sullivan said.

“For example the Mandurah rail line servicing Perth’s southern suburbs bypasses Fremantle, and there is limited connection with the growing Cockburn coast.”

He wants the link to connect with Fiona Stanley Hospital, Murdoch University, Murdoch train station and Fremantle.

The IA report says the South Street corridor suggested in the Transformational Moves strategy was congested and had little public transport options.

The Murdoch Activity Centre is projected to grow to be the largest employment centre outside the Perth CBD with 35,000 workers, 44,000 students and 22,000 residents.