Film hub focus

· by · in News. ·

THE Fremantle Network will explore the state government’s proposed $100m film studio on Vic Quay at this Tuesday’s Politics in the Pub.

Speakers include Directors Guild WA chapter head Sam Lara, Labor for the Arts vice president Rebecca Thompson, Perth actor and screenwriter Emilie Lowe and Fremantle councillor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

Politics in the Pub co-organiser Christian Mauri said the panel would also look at the state of creative industries generally.

“It’s an important topic for artists and the even has some insightful speakers – I’m hoping to get a large and varied audience to make the most of it,” Mr Mauri said.

Politics in the Pub is being held this Tuesday (March 30) at 7pm at The Local Hotel in South Fremantle.

Things are still a bit Covidy, so book ahead at events. humanitix.com to avoid having to watch from the hallway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s