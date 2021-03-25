Film hub focus

THE Fremantle Network will explore the state government’s proposed $100m film studio on Vic Quay at this Tuesday’s Politics in the Pub.

Speakers include Directors Guild WA chapter head Sam Lara, Labor for the Arts vice president Rebecca Thompson, Perth actor and screenwriter Emilie Lowe and Fremantle councillor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

Politics in the Pub co-organiser Christian Mauri said the panel would also look at the state of creative industries generally.

“It’s an important topic for artists and the even has some insightful speakers – I’m hoping to get a large and varied audience to make the most of it,” Mr Mauri said.

Politics in the Pub is being held this Tuesday (March 30) at 7pm at The Local Hotel in South Fremantle.

Things are still a bit Covidy, so book ahead at events. humanitix.com to avoid having to watch from the hallway.