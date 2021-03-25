Tick for old Tafe

A new lease of life for the Old Girls School.

THE Prendiville Group’s proposed food, alcohol and event venue in the historic Fremantle Technical College and Old Girls School buildings was been given the green light by Fremantle council on Wednesday.

The company is planning a hospital training school, accommodation and restaurant at the site, which it purchased from the state government last year, and will also make it the new head office.

An initial 700-patron pop-up eatery and event venue was also approved by councillors, despite planning staff recommending it be turned down because it would be difficult to police the noise.

Councillor Rachel Pemberton, who sat on the council planning committee that initially overturned the reputation, said Prendiville would still have to provide a sound and venue management plan acceptable to the council before it could start holding events.

She said they also slotted in a five-year sunset clause to emphasise that the pop-up venue, to be established in the corner car park with a stage, bar and food trucks, was only intended to be a temporary activation.

Deputy mayor Andrew Sullivan said it would be a welcome addition to the city’s hospitality.

“Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been incredible to see how the people of Perth have rekindled their love affair with Fremantle and are rediscovering the multitude of joys Freo has to offer,” Cr Sullivan said.

Prendiville’s proposal includes outdoor dining at the front and rear of the building.