A day to remember







The facades may have aged a little, but the passion and smiles were still as fresh as ever when the Chook caught up with Bunbury couple Nicky and Craig McManus recreating their wedding photos for their silver wedding anniversary this week.

The couple were married at the Wesley Uniting Church on Cantonment Street on March 23, 1996, before heading to the historic West End to get some gorgeous photos amongst its heritage architecture and pine trees.

This time there wasn’t a photographer in tow, “just a tripod, a 10-second timer and many failed efforts that ended up on the cutting room floor. Looking forward to doing this again in another 25 years,” Mr McManus said.