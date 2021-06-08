Bicton corker

THIS Bicton new-build is so spectacular it could soon become a local landmark.

Nestled in the cliff face above Blackwall Reach, “Infinity Views” is split over three spacious levels with uninterrupted views across the river to Fremantle Harbour, Rottnest and the Indian ocean.

This four bedroom four bathroom cracker was designed by architect John LeClare Josephs of Superseed Architecture and was recently completed by boutique building company Capozzi Building.

The design was inspired by the sleek lines of yachts with the home featuring wide expanses of Pacific teak decking and cladding, white-painted custom steel elements, curved walls and sculptural skylights.

One of the highlights of the house is the staircase, which is lit by a trio of skylights and has spotted gum treads and painted steel bars.

This house feels like a luxurious retreat – it has thick walls, internal zones, double-glazed windows and is carefully positioned from neighbouring homes in a private cul-de-sac.

You can enjoy the amazing views without feeling exposed or compromising on privacy.

If you buy this 560sqm home you’ll want to host plenty of parties, so it has custom-made sliding doors that open up the central balconies and sun halls to create multiple entertaining areas.

On the lowest level is an 150sqm alfresco, where you can swim in the infinity edge saltwater pool while enjoying the river view.

No stone has been left unturned with white bricks imported from Spain complementing the tropical planted gardens and concealing an outdoor shower that wouldn’t be out of place in a boutique hotel.

On the top floor is the open plan living/dining/kitchen area, with the gorgeous kitchen featuring a sculptural island and custom skylight.

The four bedroom suites encompass a guest suite by the pool and an ultra-private main suite to the top floor.

The main suite was designed so you can enjoy the sparkling river views from the bed or while soaking in the freestanding bath.

There’s too many features to mention but the home includes an internal lift, study, spacious family room and a large wine cellar.

4 Lindsay Place, Bicton

