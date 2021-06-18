State looks to Freo’s future

Heritage minister David Templeman and Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk were down at Victoria Quay on Monday to announce it had found a permanent place on the state’s heritage register, along with the South Fremantle Power Station and Heathcote Hospital in Applecross. The register is reserved for buildings and sites which have helped shaped Western Australia’s story. Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk said the quay held a special place in the story and lives of many Western Australians. “From the families that migrated to Australia docking here for the first time, to those who worked on our wharves and the many thousands of people each year that depart Fremantle for Rottnest and great ocean adventures,” Ms McGurk said.

A HIGH-LEVEL planning committee announced by the McGowan government this week will plot Fremantle’s post-port future.

The Future of Fremantle Planning Committee will operate for two years under the control of former Westport Taskforce chair Nicole Lockwood and include representatives from the WA planning commission and other state departments, Fremantle Ports, the local council and community members.

The committee’s job will be to examine the redevelopment of both Victoria and North Quays as well as taking a big-picture look at the North Fremantle precinct generally and trying to find new economic opportunities to help replace jobs lost when the harbour’s container traffic heads to Kwinana.

A broader reference group would also look into heritage considerations, design and public transport.

Planning minister Rita Saffioti said considering Fremantle’s future was an important aspect of the development of the Outer Harbour.

“This is the opportunity for the local community and stakeholders to work collaboratively with government to plan for the future land use, development and future economic growth opportunities for Fremantle and the harbour precinct,” Ms Saffioti said.

Ms Lockwood said it was an exciting opportunity to participate in shaping the future of Fremantle “for generations to come”.

Fremantle council welcomed the decision, with deputy mayor Andrew Sullivan saying it came out of constructive dialogue with the government.

“We look forward to being a stakeholder in developing the detail and scope of the committee and establishing an even closer working relationship with the government,” Cr Sullivan said.

“There are decades of planning ideas and strategies, such as our Freo 2029: Transformational Moves strategy, that can now be unleashed and realised.”

by STEVE GRANT