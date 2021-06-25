A Greek odyssey in images

And that is what multi-award-winning Western Australian master photographer Nick Melodonis.

GREECE.

From ancient to modern, it’s the birthplace of beauty.

The word for it – κάλλος, kallos, or its adjective καλός, kalos, is also translated as ″good″ or ″of fine quality″ and thus has a broader meaning than mere physical or material beauty.

Melodonis was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and his family migrated to Australia when he was just six. His father regaled him with stories of the old country and its καλός.

“He came from the island of Lesbos and he often talked about the way of life on the islands where he grew up in Mytilene,” Melodonis told the Herald.

It was not until his university days in the 1970s that Melodonis saw Greece and the Greek Islands through his own eyes. It was love at first sight, a love that has been translated over two decades through a lens.

“An exploration of the mountain villages and tiny ports will reveal a lifestyle that has endured for many generations. Half opened doorways lead into cosy flowered courtyards as cats dart through the narrow, twisting alleyways. Above all I am lured by the friendly smiles of people who offer you all they have, although many have very little,” Melodonis said.

“This collection of images is a celebration of the way of life such as my father knew,” Melodonis said.

The exhibition is a remarkable visual journey exploring and celebrating the people, landscapes and spirit of Greece and its distinctive Islands, strewn like jewels amidst the intense blue and aquamarine of its seas.

It is one of many official events being held around the world to celebrate 200 years of Greek Independence and will be opened by the Greek consul to WA, Georgia Karasioutou and Australian Institute of Professional Photography grand master of photography Tony Hewitt.

The Light, Heart and Smiles of Greece

A 20-year Greek Odyssey



At PSAS Gallery, 22-26 Pakenham Street, Fremantle – opens to the public on Saturday June 26, with an opportunity to meet Nick Melodonis between 2 and 4pm. It runs until Sunday July 4.



The exhibition will include artist talks, workshops, a Greek Tours information evening, and a concert to raise funds for the Fremantle Street Doctor between 2 and 4pm on Sunday July 4.



For full details, and to book for workshops and events, visit nickmelidonis.com or psas.com.au