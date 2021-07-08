Getting a kick out of sharing

• Cornelia Major looks on as Ash Morrow and Fox Gooding try out the little sports library.

WHILE mini book libraries have become a regular sight around Perth’s front yards, Melville now boasts what’s believed to be WA’s first mini sports library.

Installed by Murdoch University Melville Football Club next to its Len Shearer Reserve clubrooms in Booragoon, the little library’s shelves are currently stocked with four soccer balls that are past match standard but still good for a kick-to-kick.

The library was the brainchild of MUM FC’s secretary Cornelia Major.

“As a club, we strongly believe that playing sports with family and friends is one of life’s great joys, so we want to share the fun with those around us,” Ms Major said.

“We will be regularly stocking it with used balls, and hope that it allows anyone in our community to play sport, whenever the mood strikes.”

Ms Major told the Herald the club planned to contact other sporting codes that use Len Shearer to encourage them to help stock the little library so there was a little more variety.

MUM FC only plays during the winter months, so she was keen to talk to the little athletics club that’s popular during summer so there were things to borrow all year round.